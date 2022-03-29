International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after purchasing an additional 392,308 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,541,000 after purchasing an additional 114,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after purchasing an additional 439,743 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines stock opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.65. The company has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

