Internet Computer Market Capitalization Tops $4.84 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $22.37 or 0.00046818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and approximately $460.63 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.15 or 0.07172769 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,637.33 or 0.99701367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00056543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 479,226,129 coins and its circulating supply is 216,311,071 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

