Intertek Group’s (ITRK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 5,550 ($72.70) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.84) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($73.88) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($86.51) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($74.51).

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,222 ($68.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,180.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,703 ($61.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,306 ($82.60).

In other news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($67.50), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($508,009.93).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

