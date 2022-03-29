Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 198.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,524 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 4.0% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $29,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.35.

ISRG stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.74. 51,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.17 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

