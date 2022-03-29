Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 1.35% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 130.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter worth $1,300,000.

Shares of FXB opened at $125.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.69. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $137.13.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

