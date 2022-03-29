Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 29th (AMKBY, AVAH, BCS, BDTX, BHG, CVS, DIISY, ETSY, HPGLY, KHNGY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 29th:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $140.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $185.00.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $25.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a sell rating.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

