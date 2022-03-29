Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 29th (ABOS, ACLX, AEP, ANTM, BHIL, CHD, CL, CRTO, ENR, EPC)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 29th:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $47.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $94.00 to $104.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $477.00 to $541.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $101.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $104.00 to $95.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $145.00 to $127.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $37.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $57.00 to $53.00.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $21.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $115.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $2.40 to $1.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.40 to $3.05. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $124.00.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $82.50 to $19.00.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $114.00 to $101.00.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $20.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $13.00 to $13.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $400.00 to $410.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its price target raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $83.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $4.50 to $4.00.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $179.00 to $173.00.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $90.00 to $76.00.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $8.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $59.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $190.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $285.00 to $278.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 250 ($3.27). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $72.00 to $60.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $24.00 to $18.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $35.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $35.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $37.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $39.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.