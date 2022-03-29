Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $201.54. Investors Title shares last traded at $201.54, with a volume of 658 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.05. The company has a market capitalization of $382.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $9.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 20.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Investors Title during the third quarter valued at about $1,312,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Investors Title by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Title by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Investors Title during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Investors Title by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.