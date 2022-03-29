IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Stock Price Up 1%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.27 and last traded at $39.27. Approximately 902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16.

Get IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQSU. Bank of Italy purchased a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,701,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,417,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,443,000 after acquiring an additional 646,557 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.