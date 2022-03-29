IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Down 16.4%

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) fell 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.43 and last traded at $44.43. 4,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 82,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get IRadimed alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $602.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.40.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $47,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $200,590.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,664 shares of company stock valued at $6,669,984. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in IRadimed in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in IRadimed by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in IRadimed by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IRadimed by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.