iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $129.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.50. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.65 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

