iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Up 65.7% in March

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the February 28th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.45. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.13.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.