iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 189,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,324,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 312,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

