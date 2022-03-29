iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $68.66 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

