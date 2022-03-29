iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the February 28th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,405,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of ACWX stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $59.19.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
