iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the February 28th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,405,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $59.19.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

