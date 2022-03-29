iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the February 28th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,712,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 57,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,030,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,791,000.

MCHI opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $84.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.73.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

