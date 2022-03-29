iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the February 28th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

