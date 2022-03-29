Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Short Interest Up 61.5% in March

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the third quarter worth $201,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth $357,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 637.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 33,456 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 15.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITQ opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. Itiquira Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

