IX Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 5th

IX Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 5th. IX Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ IXAQU opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. IX Acquisition has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IXAQU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,070,000.

