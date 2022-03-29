Iyo Bank Ltd. Invests $15.62 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,455 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $15,624,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.8% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT opened at $310.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $231.10 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.