J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.88 billion-$7.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $133.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.02 and a 200 day moving average of $130.85. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.