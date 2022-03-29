Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Janus Henderson Group worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 202,671 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 728,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,441,740 shares of company stock worth $77,904,355 and have sold 64,769 shares worth $2,340,086. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JHG opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

