Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $19.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.06% from the company’s previous close.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.85.

NYSE:CCL opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 52.54% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 31.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $864,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

