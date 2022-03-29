Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Jenoptik (ETR:JENGet Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JEN. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($35.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jenoptik presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.00 ($39.56).

Jenoptik stock traded down €0.88 ($0.97) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €29.94 ($32.90). The company had a trading volume of 220,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.17. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a 12-month high of €37.80 ($41.54). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Jenoptik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.