Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JEN. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($35.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jenoptik presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.00 ($39.56).

Jenoptik stock traded down €0.88 ($0.97) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €29.94 ($32.90). The company had a trading volume of 220,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.17. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a 12-month high of €37.80 ($41.54). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

