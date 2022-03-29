Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.00.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

JLL stock opened at $237.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.35. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $174.68 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after purchasing an additional 481,821 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,793,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,704,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

