JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) Shares Down 0.3%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.30 and last traded at $55.68. 285,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 304,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.57.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,047,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.