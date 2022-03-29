JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €115.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) received a €115.00 ($126.37) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SY1. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($151.65) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($151.65) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €120.09 ($131.97).

Shares of SY1 traded up €0.95 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €108.00 ($118.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,810 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €104.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €116.15. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($80.75).

About Symrise (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

