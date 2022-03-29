Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $238.76

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 238.76 ($3.13) and traded as low as GBX 199.30 ($2.61). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.69), with a volume of 1,305,340 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JUP shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 213.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 238.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 11,181 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £23,032.86 ($30,171.42).

About Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

