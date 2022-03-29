Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLTR. Bank of America cut Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Kaltura by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kaltura in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 545.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.68. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

