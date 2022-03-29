KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of KBR worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA raised its position in shares of KBR by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000.

Get KBR alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KBR shares. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 613.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KBR’s payout ratio is 533.33%.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.