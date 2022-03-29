Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 620 ($8.12) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.34% from the stock’s current price.

LON:KMR opened at GBX 461.52 ($6.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £438.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 436.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 434.97. Kenmare Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 398.32 ($5.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 493 ($6.46).

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

