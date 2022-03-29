Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 620 ($8.12) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.34% from the stock’s current price.
LON:KMR opened at GBX 461.52 ($6.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £438.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 436.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 434.97. Kenmare Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 398.32 ($5.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 493 ($6.46).
Kenmare Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.