Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.27. 540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Keyera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Keyera alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Liquids Infrastructure; Marketing Business segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.