Keyera (TSE:KEY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.07

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.07 and traded as high as C$30.78. Keyera shares last traded at C$30.60, with a volume of 751,093 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. CSFB upgraded Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.07.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keyera Corp. will post 2.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 119.97%.

About Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

