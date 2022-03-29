Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) will report $252.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.85 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $235.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $60.37 and a 1 year high of $77.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

