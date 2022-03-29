Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.62. Kimball International shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 145,155 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $310.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.25%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 5,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kimball International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Kimball International by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,346,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 184,513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Kimball International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after buying an additional 32,478 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kimball International by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 845,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 318,634 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

