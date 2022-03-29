Kingswood (LON:KWG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Rating) was down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27.10 ($0.35). Approximately 4,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 36,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £58.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.82.

In related news, insider Gary Wilder bought 160,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £40,048 ($52,460.05). Also, insider David Hudd bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($49,122.35).

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

