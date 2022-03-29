KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KL Acquisition by 34.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $281,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAQ opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. KL Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

