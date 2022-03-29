Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Lowered to $19.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $82.50 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 144.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $403.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.59.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 5,800 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.16 per share, with a total value of $314,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

