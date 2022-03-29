Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.84 billion-$19.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.20 billion.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kohl’s by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 89,284 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

