Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target Raised to $6.50 at Barclays

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KOS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 3.16. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

