Kryll Trading Up 46% Over Last Week (KRL)

Kryll (KRL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Kryll has traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a market capitalization of $37.97 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00036102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00108644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kryll Profile

KRL is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,134,598 coins. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

