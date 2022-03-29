Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $114.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

