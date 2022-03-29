Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KHNGY. UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.20.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

