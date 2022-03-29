Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up to $40.31

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.31, but opened at $42.50. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $42.01, with a volume of 2,949 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $777,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 272,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299,681.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 and have sold 46,077 shares worth $2,422,749. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after buying an additional 1,639,994 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,595,000 after buying an additional 591,914 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after buying an additional 432,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

