Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Lowered to $75.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

