Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Lowered to $75.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.29% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.
Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $85.72.
Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
