Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lands’ End’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). Lands’ End posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lands’ End will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lands’ End.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

LE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

