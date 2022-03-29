Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Landstar System worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $154.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $147.24 and a one year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

