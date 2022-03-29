LCM Capital Management Inc Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.3% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in Apple by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $175.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

