Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 180 ($2.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 218 ($2.86).

Shares of LTG stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135.40 ($1.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238.20 ($3.12). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.43.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

