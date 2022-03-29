Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,159 Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.25. 786,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,005,380. The company has a market cap of $621.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.76. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.